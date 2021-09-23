Rich The Kid Announces Lil Wayne Collab Album ‘Trust Fund Babies’

Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid have joined forces for the collaborative album ‘Trust Fund Babies,’ which is scheduled to drop on October 1.

Following some teases on social media, Rich The Kid confirmed his collaborative project with Lil Wayne in an Instagram post on Thursday. The Rich Forever Music founder shared the album’s cover art and October 1 release date in the announcement.

“Me & @liltunechi album Trust Fund Babies dropping Oct 1st preorder link in bio,” he wrote.

Lil Wayne hasn’t released a new studio LP since Funeral in January 2020. In September of that same year, Weezy revisited 2018’s Tha Carter V with a deluxe edition of the project. Seven tracks were added to the album.

Rich The Kid has been active much more recently. Earlier this year, he dropped an EP titled Lucky 7 via his Rich Forever Music imprint and EMPIRE. Migos members Offset and Takeoff, Flo Milli, DaBaby, Latto and Rubi Rose were among the guests featured on the EP.

Lil Wayne’s collaboration with Rich The Kid is just one of the multiple projects he plans to release. According to Weezy’s longtime manager Mack Maine, the multi-platinum selling rapper’s I Am Not A Human Being 3 and the 2 Chainz-assisted ColleGrove 2 are also on the way.

Fans can pre-save Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid’s Trust Fund Babies now to automatically add the album to their streaming library on October 1. Click here to pre-save the LP on Apple Music or Spotify.