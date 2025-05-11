Rick Ross Baby Mama Denies Freakoff With Rapper DDG On Boat

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Tia Kemp addressed a viral video that led to false claims about her and rapper DDG, clarifying she was vomiting, not hooking up on the boat.

Rick Ross’ child’s mother, Tia Kemp, spent her Mother’s Day weekend shutting down rumors that she was involved in a sexual encounter with rapper DDG.

She went viral after a video showed the pair aboard a boat, where she captured her moaning during the outing, which was streamed via DDG’s Twitch.

The video, which circulated widely on TikTok and other platforms, showed Kemp leaning over the side of a Contender boat — a high-speed fishing vessel known for its open deck and center console — while making audible noises that some viewers interpreted as sexual.

But Kemp, who shares a son with Ross, made it clear she wasn’t getting intimate with anyone — she was throwing up.

“I don’t know who the f### done clip-farmed me off of DDG Twitch, got me moaning. B####, I was throwing up. It ain’t even no bathroom on that m############ boat,” Kemp said in a profanity-laced video response. “B####, we was on a g###### contender with a center console, hoe.”

Clip farming refers to taking short, often misleading snippets from longer videos, usually livestreams and reposting them out of context to drive views and engagement.

Tia Kemp said the boat trip included her son, DDG, the boat captain, security, and a film crew.

“If you think I was on a boat f###### a young n####, you’re out your m############ mind, goofball b######,” she said. “B####, you heard me throwing up. That’s where the f### I was over, hanging over the boat.”

She added that someone even complimented her appearance while she was vomiting.

“If it sound like I was f######, b####, they even told me I was pretty throwing up. So, b####, I might have sound like I was f######, but b####, I was hurling.”

Tia Kemp and DDG were caught on video riding a speedboat in Miami, getting soaked by waves and further fueling speculation online.

Despite the online uproar, Kemp stressed that the outing was innocent and involved multiple people, not a private getaway.

Check out the full 3 hour stream below:

Excerpt: