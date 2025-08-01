Rick Ross Taunts 50 Cent Over “Horrendous” Contract & Ex’s Alleged Ties To Diddy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross took aim at 50 Cent’s music contracts and ex Daphne Joy’s rumored ties to Diddy in a scathing Instagram video.

Rick Ross fired off another jab in his long-standing feud with 50 Cent this week by publicly mocking the rapper’s early music contract and dragging his ex-partner into the crossfire.

In a video posted to Instagram Thursday (July 30), Ross questioned why 50 never renegotiated his deal with Interscope/Aftermath, even after his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ went diamond.

“I got a question,” he began. “50 Cent, after your first album went diamond, no one around you thought it would be a good idea to renegotiate that horrendous contract you was in for ownership of your master’s after that first album? The second album? Third album? The fourth album?”

Ross didn’t stop there. He continued, comparing 50’s alleged bad business decisions to his ex Daphne Joy and her rumored involvement with Diddy. He asked viewers to consider “who got f##### worse”—50 Cent for staying in what Ross called a “horrendous contract” or Daphne Joy for her alleged role in Diddy’s “freak offs” in Miami.

Though Ross never mentioned Daphne Joy by name, he made pointed references to past online jabs involving 50 Cent’s son and the swirling allegations around Diddy’s private parties.

Rick Ross Drags 50 Cent’s Son Into Rivalry

The implication was clear, and the message was aimed straight at 50’s personal life.

Earlier this week, Ross took another swipe, this time targeting 50 Cent and Daphne Joy’s 12-year-old son Sire. “I’m a buy him a puppy,” Ross said in the video. He added that a small dog might help the child deal with what he called future “trauma.”