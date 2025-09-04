Rihanna Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In Los Angeles

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rihanna displayed her baby bump during a casual Los Angeles outing with her son she expects her third child

Rihanna turned heads in Los Angeles as she stepped out with her son, revealing her growing baby bump while dressed in a laid-back yet stylish outfit.

The music icon and business mogul wore a fitted yellow, navy and white striped polo shirt that hugged her stomach, paired with loose, distressed jeans torn at the knees.

She completed the look with a brown designer shoulder bag, gold jewelry, a watch and sunglasses perched on her head. Her natural curls flowed freely, and she appeared calm and confident as she walked with her child.

The 36-year-old is expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky.

The couple confirmed the pregnancy during the 2025 Met Gala, where Rihanna made a bold appearance showing off her baby bump. The child is due in November, though neither parent has disclosed the exact date.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are parents to two young boys: RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot, born in August 2023. The couple has said they intentionally planned for their children to be close in age so they could grow up with a strong sibling bond.

According to reports, A$AP Rocky has taken an active role in parenting. He handles bedtime routines, diaper changes and supports Rihanna throughout her pregnancy.

While not formalized by marriage, their relationship has been described as deeply committed and grounded in mutual respect.

Rihanna has spoken openly about how motherhood has changed her.

“It’s everything. It’s legendary,” she told British Vogue in 2023. “It’s the best part of my journey so far.”

The couple’s relationship dates back to a friendship that started in 2012 when they met at the MTV VMAs. They began dating publicly in late 2019 and have since built a family while balancing high-profile careers.

Rihanna continues to run her Fenty empire and is willing to keep expanding her family.

“I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two,” she previously said and obviously lived up to that aspiration.

During a June 2025 interview, A$AP Rocky hinted that their third child might be a girl, but neither he nor Rihanna has confirmed the baby’s gender.