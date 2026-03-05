Rihanna’s Scents Removed From Retailers Due To Fertility Risk

Rihanna’s Kiss and Riri fragrances were pulled from UK retailers after testing revealed they contained banned chemicals.

Rihanna pulled two signature fragrances from UK shelves after discovering they contain chemicals banned for cosmetic use since 2022.

The Savers retailer issued an urgent recall for Kiss by Rihanna and Riri by Rihanna after specific batches tested positive for Lyral and Lilial, compounds that regulators worry could interfere with fertility and fetal development.

Customers holding bottles with batch codes 0608940572252 for Kiss or 0608940560389 for Riri should return them to any Savers location for a complete refund.

The recall marks another setback for celebrity fragrances after similar issues emerged last year.

Hello by Lionel Richie and Hot by United Colors of Benetton faced identical problems when they contained the same restricted compounds.

Experts remain concerned about endocrine-disruptors still circulating in fragrance products despite regulatory bans.

Here’s the update: This recall arrives as Rihanna’s beauty empire continues dominating the industry.

Fenty Beauty generated $100 million in its first 40 days alone, making Rihanna the first Black woman to build two billion-dollar companies alongside Savage X Fenty.

Her fragrance ventures have consistently delivered massive commercial success, with her Fenty Eau de Parfum selling out within 24 hours of launch.

Rihanna’s earlier fragrance releases including Reb’l Fleur, RiRi, Rogue, and Love Always established her as a serious player in the scent market long before Fenty’s official launch.

Fenty Beauty’s valuation sits around $1.4 billion, reflecting the massive trust customers place in her cosmetics line.