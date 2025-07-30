EXCLUSIVE: Roc Nation CEO, Daughter Set For Courtroom Showdown That Includes Meta Rep

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Desiree Perez and her daughter, Demoree Hadley, will face off in court on July 31 over claims Hadley violated a gag order.

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez will face off with her daughter Demoree Hadley during a hearing in Miami on Thursday (July 31) as part of a high-stakes legal clash over alleged violations of a social media gag order tied to a bitter family lawsuit.

The showdown is set for 2 P.M. before Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis, where Perez‘s legal team will argue that Hadley knowingly broke a court directive by posting restricted content online, including a controversial video and interview clips.

The courtroom drama stems from a lawsuit Hadley filed in May 2025, accusing her mother—the CEO of Roc Nation—of orchestrating her involuntary psychiatric commitment under Florida’s Baker and Marchman Acts.

Hadley claims Perez falsely reported she was suicidal and abusing drugs, which led to her being hospitalized for nearly two weeks.

In the same suit, Hadley also alleges Perez interfered in her marriage by falsely accusing her husband of domestic violence. Perez and Roc Nation have denied all claims and filed motions to dismiss the case and strike specific allegations.

Tensions escalated after the court issued a gag order on June 25, 2025, barring Hadley and her husband from making public statements about the case.

Roc Nation argues that Hadley ignored the order by sharing clips from an interview she conducted with online personality Tasha K, which went viral and drew intense online scrutiny

Roc Nation claims the post was designed to embarrass Desiree Perez and provoke public backlash.

Hadley insists the post was an accident. She says Tasha K tagged her as a collaborator, which automatically published the video to her Instagram page. According to Hadley, she removed the post as soon as she realized it violated the order.

Roc Nation contends the move was intentional and claims it led to a surge in threatening messages directed at Perez and her legal team, including death threats.

The situation worsened when Hadley posted a second video featuring a private conversation between Perez and her stepsister.

The footage, allegedly obtained through a home security system owned by Perez, included discussions about Roc Nation and personal matters unrelated to the lawsuit.

To support their case, Roc Nation plans to call multiple witnesses, including Alistair Thompson from Guidepost Solutions LLC and a representative from Meta Platforms Inc.

Hadley and her husband, Javon, may also be asked to testify to verify the authenticity of the social media posts.

Hadley’s attorneys argue the post was not deliberate and say their client acted quickly to comply with the court’s order. They plan to challenge the severity of the accusations and oppose any disciplinary action.

Perez is asking the court to issue a new order forcing Hadley to delete all related posts and banning her from sharing any further content about the case.

The court may also impose sanctions on Hadley, including possible contempt charges.

The outcome of the July 31 hearing could influence the direction of the broader lawsuit, which is scheduled for a jury trial on October 5, 2026.