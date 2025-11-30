Roots Crew Member Mars Co-Op, Who Ripped “Clones” Dies

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mars Co-Op, the Philadelphia rapper who brought street authenticity to The Roots crew and co-founded Tali Up Boyz Records with the late Malik B, has died from unknown causes. Crew member Dice Raw confirmed the unfortunate news.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, the artist, who also went by Black Caesar and M.A.R.S Co-Op, carved out his own lane while working with his Roots family members.

Most heads know Mars from his memorable verse on “Clones” from The Roots’ classic Illadelph Halflife album, where he spit alongside Black Thought and Malik B.

But that track was just a glimpse into what this cat was really about. Mars wasn’t your typical backpack rapper – he came from the streets and never tried to hide it.

“I grew up in the streets. I didn’t grow up poor or f_cked up._ I ran away from home, got out on the streets, shooting mofos, doing all types of sht. Luckily, at some point in my life, I did have a father. The music saved my life,” Mars told AllHipHop in a 2012 interview.

That realness is what separated Mars from the pack. While The Roots were building their reputation as conscious Hip-Hop intellectuals, Mars and his partner Malik B represented the grittier side of Philly’s rap scene.

They weren’t trying to preach or educate – they were just telling their truth.

“We brought the streets to The Roots. Early on, they was doing street festivals and stuff, and then me and Malik was doing stuff that our peoples liked. Me and Dice [Raw of The Roots] was from Logan, so our style was different. We was that street stuff,” Mars explained.

The partnership between Mars and Malik B ran deeper than just music.

Together, they launched Tali Up Boyz Records, giving them the creative freedom that major labels couldn’t. The label became their platform to speak without censorship or corporate interference.

“That’s why we got T.U.B. Records. We can say whatever we want,” Malik B said about their independent venture.

Mars understood the business side of Hip-Hop better than most. He watched how the industry tried to sanitize The Roots’ message and decided to take control of his own narrative.

Through T.U.B., he released projects like The Power’s in the Tongue and his single “Black Caesar,” showcasing the unfiltered perspective that set him apart.

“I have a lot more information to give people when I spit; it’s all reality to me. I don’t write about other people’s lives. Either you love it or hate it. We need another lane for this other type of music that we are making,” Mars said.

The Logan section of Philadelphia shaped Mars into the artist he became. Growing up alongside future Boyz II Men member Mike McCary and other local talents, he developed his craft in an environment where authenticity wasn’t optional – it was survival.

Mars’ death comes just years after losing his creative partner and friend Malik B, who passed away in July 2020 at age 47. The two had been working together since the early days of The Roots, creating music that bridged the gap between street credibility and artistic integrity.

The Hip-Hop world has lost another original voice, someone who proved you could be part of a legendary crew while maintaining your own identity.