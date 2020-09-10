Sales Projections For 6ix9ine's 'TattleTales' Album Increase In Final Days Of Tracking Week

With 9/10 as the last day to add more first-week units, Tekashi is looking to break into the Top 3 releases behind Big Sean and Pop Smoke.

(AllHipHop News) The projected sales numbers associated with Tekashi 6ix9ine's sophomore album continue to fluctuate wildly. At first, industry insiders predicted TattleTales would move around 150,000 units in its first week of release.

HitsDailyDouble later lessened the projection to 40,000-50,000 first-week units before eventually suggesting the project would only pull in 35,000-45,000 units. Now the music trade website has 6ix9ine opening with 55,000-65,000 units.

The latest prediction change has Tekashi possibly debuting in the Top 3 on the next album chart. He is currently behind Big Sean's Detroit 2 (110,000-115,000) and Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon (70,000-75,000). Taylor Swift's Folklore is in a tight race with TattleTales for #3 (53,000-58,000).

There has been an extra amount of attention placed on 6ix9ine's opening week numbers because he married some much of his brand to Billboard chart success. Tekashi has also spent years making fun of other acts for their album sales, so there are plenty of rappers that are waiting to return fire at the controversial rhymer if TattleTales is viewed as flopping.

Some observers are interested to see if 6ix9ine's trolling tactics as a social media personality can actually translate to financial gain as a recording artist. After testifying against his former Nine Trey Blood allies in a federal case and naming other rap stars in open court that were not directly connected to that situation, 6ix9ine is also constantly calling out an entertainment industry that, so far, refuses to fully embrace him.