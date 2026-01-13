Salt Goes Solo For New Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Salt of Salt-N-Pepa debuted her second solo single, “Kings & Queens,” and announced her upcoming album, “Salty N Lit.”

Salt launched her solo chapter with a message and a Bronx backdrop as she released “Kings & Queens,” the second single from her upcoming debut album Salty N Lit, due out in Spring/Summer 2026.

The track arrives on the heels of a historic moment for the Hip-Hop legend, who, alongside Salt-N-Pepa, became the first female Hip-Hop group to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The video for “Kings & Queens” was shot at The Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx, a deliberate nod to the culture that helped shape Salt’s career and a tribute to the genre’s roots. The museum is currently raising funds through its “$1 Dollar, 1 Mic, 1 Movement” campaign to preserve Hip-Hop’s global legacy.

“Kings & Queens” follows Salt’s first solo single, “Chosen,” which marked her return to the mic as a solo artist.

Both tracks reflect a personal and spiritual direction that Salt says is central to Salty N Lit, which she describes as “fearless, faith-filled, and forward-thinking.” The release comes one year after Salt-N-Pepa’s induction into the Rock Hall, where they received the Influence Award for their cultural impact.

During her speech, Salt declared, “Salt-N-Pepa have never been afraid of a fight. This is the ‘Influence Award.’ We have to keep using our influence until the industry honors creativity the way the audience does with love, respect, and fairness, that includes streaming platforms. Hip-hop gave us a voice, and we’ll keep using it.”

Salt-N-Pepa’s legacy spans nearly four decades. They released five albums, which featured hits such as “Push It,” “I’ll Take Your Man,” “Shake Your Thang,” “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “Shoop,” “Whatta Man,” and others.

They were also the first female Hip-Hop group to earn a platinum plaque for their album Hot, Cool & Vicious. The group’s influence has been recognized beyond the charts.

In 2022, they were honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, cementing their status as pioneers who broke barriers for women in Hip-Hop.

The album is expected to drop later this year.