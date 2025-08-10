EXCLUSIVE: Salt-N-Pepa Claim UMG Holding Masters Hostage In Attempt To Ruin Rock Hall Induction

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Salt-N-Pepa say UMG is blocking access to their master recordings and pulling their music from streaming ahead of their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Salt-N-Pepa are accusing UMG of deliberately blocking access to their original master recordings and pulling their music from major U.S. streaming platforms in what they say is a calculated attempt to sabotage their upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

The Hip-Hop trailblazers filed a lawsuit claiming UMG has refused to return the physical two-inch master tapes that contain the highest-quality versions of their albums and singles.

The tapes, which are stored in a secure facility, remain in UMG’s possession despite several formal requests, according to the complaint.

“Plaintiffs’ Master Tapes hold significant value and are incredibly rare. They are the original, highest quality, physical source material of Plaintiffs’ sound recordings,” the lawsuit states.

The legal battle comes as Salt-N-Pepa prepare to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 8, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will stream live on Disney+, marking a significant milestone in their decades-long career.

The group alleges the conflict intensified after they attempted to reclaim their copyrights under Section 203 of the Copyright Act.

In response, UMG allegedly began removing their music from digital platforms in the United States, stripping them of streaming revenue and public exposure.

The complaint claims UMG “halted exploitation of the relevant sound recordings in the United States, thereby effectively demonetizing Plaintiffs’ catalogue—months before Plaintiffs are set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

Salt-N-Pepa believe the label’s actions are a pressure tactic to force them to abandon their legal pursuit of ownership rights.

“UMG appears to take the position that it can unilaterally decide when and/or if a recording artist is entitled to termination. This is not the law, and UMG does not have this power,” said their attorney Heidi G. Crikelair. “This is an effort by UMG to pressure Plaintiffs into giving up on their effort to recoup their rights to their sound recordings.”

Despite the legal standoff, Salt-N-Pepa say they have no plans to retreat.

The lawsuit also notes that the removal of their catalog has erased access to iconic tracks like “Push It,” which the group says is “ubiquitous at weddings and other celebrations.”

The timing of the takedown, they argue, threatens to diminish their visibility and cultural impact just as they receive one of the industry’s highest honors.

Salt-N-Pepa are seeking damages and the immediate return of their master recordings, accusing UMG of conversion and violating federal copyright law.

The duo, along with Spinderella, made history as the first female rap group to go platinum in the U.S. and are only the second female Hip-Hop act to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.