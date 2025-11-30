Sauce Walka Takes Center Stage as Republic Records Enters Gaming With “OnlyHands”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sauce Walka emerges as a driving force behind Republic Records’ new Hip-Hop fighting game OnlyHands.

Republic Records has stepped into the world of gaming with a major new venture and Houston’s own Sauce Walka is a player in an unexpected way.

The label has announced a strategic partnership with developer Nothing Projects Interactive to launch OnlyHands, a real-time mobile fighting game inspired by the cult legacy of Def Jam: Fight for NY. The title is slated for release in late 2025.

Sauce Walka isn’t just a featured character, he’s part of the creative DNA.

“Proud to announce the future/present of Hip-Hop gaming,” Sauce Walka wrote on Instagram. “We have been begging for a video game like this since Def Jam Vendetta & Def Jam: Fight for NY… now it’s finally here… ‘OnlyHands’ is the elite Hip-Hop (open world) fighting game featuring the industry’s top artist & most influentially cultured figures in the RAPGAME. Real hands will be THROWN.”

Walka appears prominently in early trailers and has publicly stated he is working with the development team, injecting the game with his signature blend of energy, humor and authenticity. His involvement has already helped push OnlyHands beyond a typical music-industry tie-in toward something fans are beginning to view as a full-scale cultural event.

Republic has not yet confirmed which artists will appear as playable fighters, but the roster potential is massive. The label’s lineup includes Nicki Minaj, Kid Cudi, Ariana Grande, Lorde, Taylor Swift and others.

Avery Lipman, Founder of Republic Records and Vice Chairman/COO of Republic Collective, said the partnership represents a deliberate push into digital culture.

“They’ve created a new paradigm with OnlyHands,” Lipman said. “It’s a seamless platform for the integration of gaming, music, and culture.”

Nothing Projects Interactive describes OnlyHands as a “music-first” ecosystem built on four pillars:

• Combat-driven streaming, where match victories trigger real music streams

• Playable artist avatars designed around each performer’s style and identity

• Instant content drops, allowing artists to push new moves, cosmetics, or tracks in real time

• A connected fan economy, merging streams, in-game rewards, and digital purchases

CEO Zane Comer said the intention is not to blend industries but to establish a new medium.

“Gaming and music were never truly separate—they just hadn’t found their native form,” Comer explained. “What we’re building isn’t a crossover, it’s a new medium.”

The project arrives as Republic’s parent company, Universal Music Group, expands deeper into interactive entertainment, including ventures in Roblox, metaverse fan experiences, and tools that integrate artists like Lil Wayne directly into games.

Meanwhile, OnlyHands is already building an online community through playful world-building, fictional “studies,” teaser clips, and cameos from Boosie, Key Glock, Kodak Black, and others.

But at this early stage, Sauce Walka is the loudest voice championing the game, positioning himself as both a character and a cultural architect.