Scammers Impersonating Musicians Stole $12M From Music Industry

FBI Nashville warns music fans about $12 million stolen through romance scams where criminals impersonate musicians and target industry professionals.

The FBI Nashville Division just dropped a serious warning that every music fan needs to hear right now.

Over 527 people got caught slipping and lost $12.2 million to romance scams where criminals were literally pretending to be musicians, and that’s just the beginning of what’s happening in the industry.

Between January 2024 and September 2025, the total damage across all music-related fraud schemes hit $13.4 million, and the feds are finally putting their foot down about it.

The scammers are running a whole operation targeting anyone connected to music, from the artists themselves to the people who just want to support them.

Music industry professionals like producers, managers, and label owners got hit for $777,063 through fake record deals and promotion offers that never materialized.

Meanwhile, 64 separate complaints came in about data breaches and extortion attempts where criminals threatened to leak unreleased music or personal information unless victims paid up.

Another 55 cases involved unauthorized access to social media accounts and stolen unreleased tracks, and 61 more people got played on non-delivery scams for concert tickets and merchandise that never showed up.

What’s wild is that nearly 60 percent of the romance scam victims were over 60 years old, which shows these criminals know exactly who to target.

According to the Tennessean, the scammers are using high-pressure tactics and AI to make their schemes more convincing, and they’re operating out of countries like Cambodia where they run what authorities call “massive fraud factories.”

Reilly made it clear in his statement: “We urge everyone to pause before taking action and to be wary of high-pressure tactics used by scammers.”

The FBI’s advice is straightforward: update your systems, use multi-factor authentication, don’t click random links, and be suspicious of anything demanding immediate action.

If you’ve been targeted, report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

This isn’t just about protecting your money either. It’s about protecting the entire music ecosystem from predators who are getting bolder every single day.