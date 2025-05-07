EXCLUSIVE: Sean Kingston’s Dream Of Making Money This Summer Crushed By Judge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean Kingston’s request to perform at Summerfest was rejected by a judge as he remains under home detention following a fraud conviction involving over $1 million.

Sean Kingston won’t be hitting the stage at Milwaukee’s Summerfest after a federal judge denied his request to leave Florida for the one-night performance.

Judge David Leibowitz did not explain his decision despite the singer’s claims of financial distress.

The 34-year-old performer, best known for his 2007 chart-topper “Beautiful Girls,” is confined to home detention in South Florida while awaiting sentencing after being convicted on six federal charges tied to a luxury goods fraud scheme.

Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, were found guilty of using fake wire transfers and forged documents to swindle more than $1 million in high-end merchandise, including jewelry, vehicles, electronics and even mattresses.

Kingston’s legal team argued that the Summerfest appearance was a legitimate booking, not a nightclub gig, and could help him earn income after months of being unable to work due to travel restrictions.

His attorney also emphasized that Sean Kingston has complied with all bond conditions, including GPS monitoring and was willing to submit a full itinerary and check in with his probation officer before and after the trip.

But Judge Leibowitz wasn’t swayed.

The court rejected the motion without comment, leaving Kingston stuck in the Southern District of Florida for the foreseeable future.

Kingston was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud, all stemming from a scheme that relied heavily on his celebrity status to convince retailers to release luxury items before receiving payment.

Prosecutors said he and his mother used fraudulent documents to pose as legitimate buyers, then kept the goods without paying.

The singer’s sentencing is scheduled for August 15, 2025. He faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.