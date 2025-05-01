Sexyy Red Almost Mauled By Tiger During Trip To The Zoo

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red’s Dubai trip took a wild turn when a white tiger growled and lunged during a zoo visit, but the rapper kept her cool and laughed it off.

Sexyy Red came face-to-face with danger and a white tiger’s teeth during a wild moment at a Dubai zoo that left her rattled but laughing.

The St. Louis rapper, who was in the United Arab Emirates for a nightclub performance and vacation.

She posted a video on social media showing her crouching to pet a massive white tiger while two men—presumed to be handlers—stood nearby.

As she reached toward the animal, it suddenly snapped its head back, bared its teeth and let out a deep growl.

“Yal she wasn’t messing with me,” Sexyy Red said in the clip, which quickly made the rounds online.

Yal she wasn’t messing with me 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KvCT5TMIVg — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) April 29, 2025

Despite the scare, the rapper didn’t flinch.

Instead, she laughed off the close call and backed away calmly, earning praise from social media users.

The viral moment was just one part of her high-profile trip to Dubai in late April 2025, where she documented her moves.

From luxury cars to sweeping skyline views, Sexyy Red gave her followers a front-row seat to her first time in the Middle East.

In one post, she expressed surprise at the number of Black people she saw in the city and marveled at the luxury lifestyle on display. “It’s a lot of Black people out here,” she said, clearly impressed. “And all these cars, like damn.”

The trip marked a new chapter in her career, as she continues to build her presence beyond the U.S. after a stop in London as well.