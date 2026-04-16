Sexyy Red Releases Surprise Album, Yo Favorite Trappa Favorite Rappa

“Yo Favorite Trappa Favorite Rappa,” Sexyy Red’s new 20-track album featuring Metro Boomin, Zaytoven, Tay Keith and ATL Jacob, is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Sexyy Red released her new album, Yo Favorite Trappa Favorite Rappa, via Rebel and Gamma. Arriving on her birthday to close out Aries season, the 20-track project landed just in time for the second weekend of Coachella following her debut at the festival.

The album features producers including Metro Boomin, Zaytoven, Tay Keith and ATL Jacob. Lil Yachty also contributes to the project, helming the production for “NDA” and “Richer Den Alla My Opps.” Longtime collaborator Shawn Ferrari provides the trap foundation for many of the album’s tracks, while DJ Holiday hosts the project.

The album includes singles “If You Want It” and the Key Glock-assisted “Hang Wit a Bad B—h,” as well as “Rackies,” an ATL Jacob-produced track that samples “Laffy Taffy.” Another track, “Team Lil Booty,” features a guest appearance from Pluto.

Sexyy Red performed at Coachella with surprise appearances from Central Cee and Lizzo. The St. Louis rapper performed on the Gateway Arch stage.

Yo Favorite Trappa Favorite Rappa is available now on major streaming platforms.