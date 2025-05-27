Shaboozey Checked Megan Moroney With One Look At 2025 AMAs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Shaboozey’s side-eye at Megan Moroney’s Carter Family comment during the 2025 AMAs lit up social media and reignited debate over country music’s roots.

Shaboozey didn’t hold back his reaction Monday night (Jan. 27) at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas when Megan Moroney credited The Carter Family with “basically” inventing country music during their joint presentation.

The moment unfolded onstage at the Fontainebleau Hotel as the two artists introduced the award for Favorite Country Band/Duo/Group.

Shaboozey, known for his breakout hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” opened by highlighting the genre’s legacy at the AMAs, pointing out that Charley Pride won Favorite Male Country Artist during the show’s inaugural year.

Moroney followed by reading from the teleprompter: “That same year, Favorite Female Artist went to Lynn Anderson, and this award went to (folk music group) The Carter Family, who basically invented country music.”

Shaboozey paused, visibly processing the statement. He frowned, rolled his eyes slightly, then laughed before continuing with the presentation.

The award ultimately went to Dan + Shay, who edged out Old Dominion, Parmalee, The Red Clay Strays and Zac Brown Band.

The brief but telling moment quickly made its way across social media, where users dissected Shaboozey’s nonverbal response and Moroney’s historical reference.

“Megan Moroney just said the Carter Family invented country music and Shaboozey just shot her the hardest side eye. That’s what I came here for,” one person posted on X.

Another chimed in, “The Carter Family definitely shaped country, but invented? Bit of a stretch.” Others were quick to defend Moroney, noting she was simply reading from the teleprompter.

“Megan Moroney did not write the script (she was just reading the prompter),” one user wrote.

The Carter Family, often credited with popularizing country music in the 1920s and 1930s, remains a foundational influence in the genre, but the claim that they “invented” it has long been debated by music historians.

NPR has previously explored their legacy, noting their role in shaping the sound but not necessarily originating the genre.

What most historians fail to mention is that the Carter family was taught by a black artist and guitarist named Lesley Riddle , who also wrote some of their biggest hits.

