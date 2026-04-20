Shaboozey Reveals Unique, New Concept Album

The sprawling, dust-choked mythos of the American West has a new chronicler, and he is trading the neon glow of the barroom for the jagged edge of the revenge epic.

Shaboozey, the genre-blurring polymath whose ascent has become a bellwether for country music’s shifting boundaries, announced Monday the July 31 release of his fourth studio album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales. The project, arriving via his American Dogwood imprint and EMPIRE, represents an ambitious pivot from the autobiographical toward the cinematic.

If his previous effort, the multi-platinum Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, was a contemporary journal entry, The Outlaw Cherie Lee is a period piece.

The concept album follows the eponymous protagonist on a blood-spattered quest for vengeance after the murder of her father, a local sheriff, at the hands of a gang known as the Bootcut Boys.

The album even comes with a trailer. See it below.

“That album changed my life,” Shaboozey said of his predecessor, which yielded the Diamond-certified, Hip-Hop-inspired juggernaut “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” “But now I want to show the world who I am as an artist and storyteller.”

The singer-songwriter described the new work as a “continuous western” exploring the traditional frontier triptych of revenge, redemption, and romance.

The narrative arc, he teased, concludes with a tragic finality where “love fails and violence wins.”

The rollout begins in earnest on April 24 with the single “Born To Die.” That same day, the artist is scheduled to perform at the Today Plaza in Manhattan.

The mainstream move serves as a high-profile launchpad for a campaign that seeks to bridge the gap between Nashville tradition, modern Hip-Hop and general American audiences.

The world-building extends beyond the recording booth to the California desert.

From April 24 through April 26, Shaboozey will host “Cherie Lee’s,” an immersive saloon activation at the Stagecoach Festival. The installation is designed to offer festival-goers a physical entry point into the album’s narrative, featuring exclusive previews and appearances by the artist.

Shaboozey enters this new era with considerable wind at his back. Following a historic run where he became one of the few Black artists to simultaneously top the Billboard Hot 100 and Country Songs charts, he recently secured a Grammy Award for “Amen,” a collaboration with Jelly Roll.

For an artist who has spent the last year shattering the industry’s preconceived notions of “outlaw” country, The Outlaw Cherie Lee appears less like a departure and more like a manifesto.

“This album was a promise to myself,” he said. “And something, no matter what, I had to keep.”