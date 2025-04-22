Shannon Sharpe Reveals Lewd Video Could Follow Leaked Call With Accuser

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Shannon Sharpe also accused Tony Buzbee of targeting Black men in his response to the leaked call audio.

Former NFL star and media personality Shannon Sharpe is facing serious allegations after a leaked phone call surfaced, allegedly capturing him making emotionally aggressive remarks toward a woman accusing him of sexual assault

On Tuesday (April 22), TMZ published audio of a the call that allegedly features a tense exchange between Sharpe and the previously unidentified woman, who is suing him in a $50 million rape and sexual assault lawsuit in Nevada. During the call, Sharpe appears to struggle with controlling his emotions and allegedly made violent threats to the woman.

Sharpe is heard saying during the recording, “You want to be a dick to me now,” to which his accuser responded, “I don’t want to be, don’t manipulate me.”

The call escalates as Sharpe resoponds, “Lord have mercy, if you say that word one more time I am going to choke the sh*t out of you when I see you.”

Further more, when the woman appears to plead with Sharpe, saying she doesn’t want to be choked, he responded, “I don’t think you have a choice in the matter.”

In response to the controversy, Sharpe posted a video to his Instagram account with a lengthy statement addressing the allegations and revealing the identity of the woman involved. He claimed she goes by Gabby on social media and also uses the alias Carly on OnlyFans. Sharpe insisted that the encounter in question was consensual and occurred during the day at her invitation.

“To my family friends supporters and colleagues I want to speak to you directly and from the heart,” he said in the video. “This is a shakedown. I’m gonna be open transparent and defend myself because this isn’t right.”

He pointed to high-profile attorney Tony Buzbee as orchestrating what he described as a targeted attack against him.

“This is all being orchestrated by Tony Buzbee who has targeted JAY-Z,” he said. “Tony Buzbee targets Black men and I believe he’s going to release a 30-second clip of a sex tape that tries to make me look guilty and played into every stereotype you could possibly imagine.”

Prior to releasing the video statement, Sharpe released a series of graphic text messages to defend himself against the allegations the woman accused him of perpetrating.

Among the texts Sharpe released, which the woman allegedly sent him, she referred to being choked with a collar, writing, “I want you to put a dog collar around my neck and choke me with it while you’re f###### me.”

Hear Sharpe’s full statement in the post above.