Shannon Sharpe Race Play Texts Cause Internet Meltdown & Generate Endless Memes

Shannon Sharpe released a series of graphic text messages to defend himself against a $50 million rape and sexual assault lawsuit in Nevada.
While the allegations are no laughing matter, users on X.com found the messages so outrageous they turned them into memes—complete with Shannon Sharpe’s signature phrase, “Lakers in 5.”
The former NFL tight end and current ESPN personality is being sued by Gabriella Zuniga, previously referred to as “Jane Doe,” who accuses Sharpe of rape, battery, emotional abuse, and secretly recording their sexual encounters.
The lawsuit alleges that the two had a volatile relationship that began in 2023, after they met at a Los Angeles gym. Zuniga alleges Sharpe assaulted her twice—once in October 2024 and again in January 2025—after she attempted to end things.
Zuniga also claims Sharpe offered to pay for breast implants if she won a weight-loss challenge and demanded “complete control over her time and body.”
According to the complaint, he became violent when she tried to leave and shared intimate videos without her consent.
Shannon Sharpe’s legal team has denied all accusations, calling the lawsuit a “blackmail scheme” and asserting the relationship was consensual and included role-play and explicit sexual exchanges initiated by Zuniga.
To support their defense, Sharpe’s attorney, Lanny J. Davis, released several sexually explicit messages allegedly sent by Zuniga, which have already racked up tens-of-millions of views on X and Instagram.
Among the texts:
“I want you to put a dog collar around my neck and choke me with it while you’re f###### me.”
“I know u miss this big juicy ass…$25k for each cheek.”
“Only if you put that baby gravy in me, then I can do whatever I want to me.”
“I wanna put my tongue in your a###### and then marry u.”
“You better crave it cuz ur gonna be stuck with it 4 life after you put a b######## baby in me.”
The release of the messages immediately lit up X.com, where users responded with a mix of disbelief, mockery and rhyming memes, often ending with Sharpe’s favorite sports prediction: “Lakers in 5.”
One user wrote, “Tom Brady, Baby gravy, put a b######## baby in me, Lakers in 5.”
Another chimed in, “Trying to get the check, collars around the neck, receipts on deck, it don’t matter Lakers in 5.”
Others added, “Trying to take my cash, they won’t find my stash, I just wanted some ass, Lakers in 5,” and “Whiteside, Backside, 25k per side. Lakers in 5.”
Despite the serious nature of the accusations, the internet’s reaction has turned the case into a meme generator.