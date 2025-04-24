Shannon Sharpe Steps Away From ESPN To Deal With $50M Scandal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Shannon Sharpe paused his ESPN role to address a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault, calling the claims false and vowing to return before NFL preseason.

Shannon Sharpe has temporarily stepped down from his ESPN duties as he confronts a $50 million civil lawsuit filed in Nevada accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct during a relationship he insists was consensual.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer and media personality issued a statement confirming his decision to pause his on-air role while addressing the allegations.

“My statement is found here and this is the truth. The relationship in question was 100% consensual. At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties,” Sharpe revealed. “I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason. I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, fans, friends and colleagues.”

The lawsuit, filed in Clark County by a woman identified as “Jane Doe,” accuses Sharpe of rape, battery and emotional abuse during a nearly two-year relationship that began in 2023 when the woman was 19 or 20.

She claims the former NFL star assaulted her twice—once in October 2024 and again in January 2025—and alleges he recorded their sexual encounters without her consent, sometimes sharing the footage with others.

According to the complaint, Shannon Sharpe allegedly threatened her life, choked her, and gained unauthorized access to her apartment.

The woman also claims he verbally abused her while a firearm was visible and that she tried to distance herself after he accidentally live-streamed a sexual act with another woman.

Shannon Sharpe has denied all accusations. His legal team has described the lawsuit as a “shakedown” and a “blatant set-up” orchestrated by the plaintiff and her attorney, Tony Buzbee, who is known for representing clients in high-profile sexual misconduct cases.

His attorneys have released what they say are explicit text messages that show a consensual relationship involving role-play and fantasy scenarios initiated by the woman.

Sharpe has also demanded the release of the full, unedited sex tape referenced in the lawsuit, claiming it will clear his name.

Shannon Sharpe plans to file a defamation countersuit and previously offered at least $10 million to settle the matter, which the plaintiff reportedly declined.