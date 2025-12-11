Shaquille O’Neal Denies He’s Sleeping With His Friend’s Wife

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Shaquille O’Neal dismissed rumors about a photo with a married woman and called out the blog behind it for being “broke.”

Shaq fired back at an Instagram gossip page after it implied he crossed the line with a married woman during a friendly visit.

The 53-year-old Hall of Famer was photographed smiling and hugging Monique Martin, a business owner and mother of three, in a casual snapshot that later became the center of an online rumor.

The image, originally shared by Martin, was reposted by the4thQuarterTV with a caption that stirred up speculation: “Shaq surprised another man’s wife with a visit, and her reaction was: My favorite guy is back in town!”

Martin, who runs the sports memorabilia company Famous Ink, had posted the photo with a very different tone.

“My favorite guy is back in town and of course he stopped by to see his favorite people!! Class act always, which is why I love seeing that face pop in!!! #shaqattack #myfavoritehuman,” she wrote.

O’Neal didn’t waste time responding directly in the comments under the4thQuarterTV’s post. “Yes my boys wife,” he wrote. “I can tell yall site is broke and need money nice try this is the reason yall always gonna b a broke blog. Thanks for making me more money though #dummies.”

This isn’t the first time the NBA legend has clapped back at online gossip.

In October, he responded to a TikTok video from creator Noah Glenn Carter, who suggested O’Neal was romantically linked to 21-year-old OnlyFans model Sophie Rain.

Shaq shut that down with a sharp comment: “I don’t (date) that young but I will date your mom and give u a brother.”

The photo with Martin was originally posted on her Instagram before it was picked up by the blog. As of now, neither Martin nor her husband has publicly commented on the matter.