Sidney “Omen” Brown, Grammy-Winning Producer For Beyoncé, Drake & Lil Wayne, Dead At 49

Sidney Brown, the Grammy Award-winning producer known as Omen, has died. He was 49.

Details of his passing have not been made public, but his friends and peers have expressed their dismay and sorrow over his death.

A Harlem native, Omen carved out a reputation as one of the most versatile and sought-after producers of his generation. His work spanned Hip-Hop and R&B, touching projects from industry giants such as Drake, Beyoncé, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Fabolous, Action Bronson, Redman and Mýa.

Ethyl’s a popular venue in Harlem where Omen would DJ made a public post expressing their sadness as a staff.

“We are beyond [heartbroken],” the venue wrote on Facebook. “Omen has been a major part of what made Ethyl’s beat from the very beginning. Sidney ‘Omen’ Brown was not only a DJ who could get our Dance floor jumping, but he was also a Grammy Award Winning Producer who worked with Beyonce, Lil’ Wayne and …helped write and produce (‘Tell It Like It Is’) for Ludacris!”

Early Career

Born August 21, 1976, Brown began making noise in the late 1990s and early 2000s when his beats appeared on early Roc-A-Fella Records releases. He produced “Everybody” on Memphis Bleek’s Coming of Age and “No 1 Can Compare” on Amil’s debut All Money Is Legal.

By the early 2000s, Omen’s production was in steady demand. He contributed “Change You or Change Me” and “Why Wouldn’t I” to Fabolous’ Street Dreams and crafted “Taste This” for Mýa’s Moodring. His sound also reached Keith Murray’s He’s Keith Murray with “Swagga Back.” In 2002, Omen scored the Roc-A-Fella/Universal Pictures comedy Paper Soldiers, helping set the tone for the Roc’s cinematic foray.

Recording Academy Recognition

Omen’s breakthrough came in 2006 when Ludacris tapped him for “Tell It Like It Is,” a standout on the rapper’s double album Release Therapy. That project won the 2007 Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, securing Omen his first Grammy. Around the same time, he landed another placement with Redman on “Soopaman Luva 6” featuring Hurricane G.

Mainstream Impact

A pivotal career shift happened when Omen connected with Noah “40” Shebib. Through 40, he was introduced to a then-rising star Drake. Omen co-produced “Shut It Down” featuring The-Dream on Drake’s 2010 debut album Thank Me Later.

That same period, Omen collaborated with 40 on Lil Wayne’s “I’m Single.” The track first surfaced on Wayne’s No Ceilings mixtape before being re-released on I Am Not a Human Being, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The song also received an MTV2 video premiere in 2010, further expanding Omen’s mainstream visibility.

Beyond those high-profile placements, Omen’s beats touched artists across multiple generations and styles, from underground mainstays like Immortal Technique to R&B royalty like Beyoncé. His ability to move fluidly between the streets and the charts made him a trusted collaborator in both worlds.

Across nearly three decades, Omen left an indelible mark on Hip-Hop and R&B. Known for his humility and work ethic, he built a catalog that reflected both soul and street edge, shaping the sound of an era while helping deliver some of the genre’s most memorable records. He was a beloved son of Harlem that touched lives, including AllHipHop.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.