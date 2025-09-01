SIGNS: Burning Man Death Investigated As Homicide After Body Found In “Pool Of Blood”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The festival was rocked by tragedy Saturday (August 30) as a man was found dead in a suspected homicide near the festival’s iconic burning sculpture.

Burning Man turned grim Saturday (August 30) night, when a man was found dead in what authorities are treating as a homicide near the burning of the festival’s signature wooden effigy in the Nevada desert.

The unidentified white male was discovered “lying on the ground” shortly after 9 p.m. local time. according to the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office. A festivalgoer alerted a deputy after spotting “a male subject lying in a pool of blood” near the blaze consuming the towering wooden “Man” structure at the heart of Black Rock City.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies, including Bureau of Land Management officers and Burning Man’s own Black Rock Rangers, quickly secured the scene and began interviewing witnesses. The man’s body was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.

“Although this act appears to be a singular crime, all participants should always be vigilant of their surroundings and acquaintances,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Sunday (August 31).

Officials described the situation as a “complicated investigation” due to the temporary nature of Black Rock City, which is expected to vanish by midweek as the annual event wraps up Monday.

Burning Man organizers confirmed they are working with law enforcement and urged attendees not to obstruct the investigation. “If you are in Black Rock City, do not interfere with law enforcement activity,” the organization said. “The safety and well-being of our community are paramount.”

The festival also reminded attendees that peer support services are available through Black Rock Rangers, and the Emergency Services Department’s crisis team is on call 24/7 at multiple locations.

Burning Man, a counterculture gathering held annually in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, draws tens of thousands of participants who build a temporary city devoted to art, self-expression and communal living. The weeklong event culminates in the ceremonial burning of a massive wooden figure known as “the Man.”

The same week, the festival saw an unexpected birth when Kayla Thompson gave birth to a baby girl inside an RV on Tuesday (August 27). Thompson told The New York Times she had no idea she was pregnant. “Even the nurses at the hospital were like, ‘You don’t look like you were pregnant at all,’” she said.

Anyone with information about the death is urged to contact the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office.

The 2025 edition of Burning Man began August 24 and concludes September 1.