The Health, Hope and Hip Hop Foundation made history this February, hosting its first-ever “Hip Hope Ball: A Celebration to Ignite Change” on the final day of Black History Month. The star-studded event brought together Hip-Hop legends and healthcare advocates with a unified mission: raising awareness about multiple myeloma and other cancers in the Black community.

Founded by Oya Gilbert, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in December 2017 after experiencing symptoms for two years, the foundation has become a powerful voice for awareness. Gilbert’s journey from diagnosis to advocacy has positioned him uniquely to leverage Hip-Hop culture for critical health education.

Gilbert’s impact has not just been as a health advocate but also as a MC. Under the moniker Grand G, Gilbert laid groundwork that would influence some of Hip-Hop’s most significant architects, creating a ripple effect throughout the culture that many stars unknowingly benefit from today.

“He made it possible for all of us to believe and to dream,” Young Guru, ROC Nation’s acclaimed engineer and producer, said speaking directly to Gilbert during an emotional moment at the gala. “Whatever you need, I’m there for you. You know why? Because you influenced my life and put me on a path that would lead me to something great.”

In a revealing personal anecdote, Young Guru shared how Gilbert, known then by his rap moniker Grand G, had been an early inspiration.

“When I was 15 years old, I saw somebody that looked like me on the cover of an album,” Young Guru explained, referencing a compilation called Project X. The future Grammy winner recalled begging to visit the studio with Gilbert and his colleagues, an experience that would eventually shape his legendary career.

The evening’s performances elevated the celebration to another level.

Philadelphia’s own Freeway took the stage to thunderous applause, performing while also sharing his personal health journey as a kidney transplant recipient. His appearance was particularly poignant following his own medical challenges and the tragic losses of his son Jihad in 2020 and daughter Harmony in 2021.

The highlight of the night came when Hip-Hop icon Slick Rick “The Ruler” delivered an electrifying performance that transformed the fundraiser into what attendees called “a party with a purpose.”

Young Guru, who introduced the legend and revealed he’s working on Slick Rick’s upcoming project, helped bridge Hip-Hop’s past and future through the lens of health advocacy.

The event was sponsored by pharmaceutical giants including Pfizer (Platinum sponsor), along with the International Myeloma Foundation (Gold), Sanofi, and Kite: A Gilead Company. Notable attendees included Delaware Hip-Hop giants and AllHipHop.com founders Chuck Creekmur and Grouchy Greg Watkins, Dr. Joseph Mikhael of the IMF, Rob Ruckman from Pfizer and Briana McCloud of Johnson and Johnson.

The foundation presented its “Posture of a Pearl” award to Shea Robinson, while Dr. Robert Winn delivered a powerful keynote speech about the importance of addressing health disparities in communities of color.

Multiple myeloma, a blood cancer affecting plasma cells, disproportionately impacts Black Americans, who are twice as likely to develop the disease. Rapper Guru from Gang Star and Roots bass player Leonard “Hubb” Hubbard both succumbed to the illness.

Through Gilbert’s leadership, the Health, Hope & Hip Hop Foundation is creating a new model for health advocacy that speaks directly to communities using cultural connections and authentic voices from within Hip-Hop.

As the inaugural ball concluded, it was clear Gilbert’s vision of uniting Hip-Hop’s influence with health education had successfully launched a movement that promises to save lives through increased awareness, early detection and continued research.