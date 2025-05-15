Slick Rick Announces First Album In Over 25 Years—”Victory”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The visual album arrives June 13 via Idris Elba’s 7Wallace label in partnership with Mass Appeal.

Slick Rick has teamed up with actor Idris Elba for Victory, a groundbreaking visual album arriving June 13 via Elba’s 7Wallace label in partnership with Mass Appeal.

Marking 26 years since The Ruler’s last full-length release, Victory is a sonic and cinematic experience that reimagines the art of storytelling, legacy and creative vision. Executive produced by The Poet (Slick Rick) and The Visionary (Idris Elba), the project features dynamic collaborations with Nas and Giggs, plus a special appearance by Estelle.

“Victory is about perseverance, storytelling, imagination and growth,” Slick Rick says. “It’s a visual tapestry of art and emotion-a musical journey reflecting my past and future. Victory is more than music; it’s a powerful statement, highlighting the best of British artistry!”

Nas adds, “Slick Rick and I go way back, so collaborating again was a pleasure. He’s a foundational figure in Hip-Hop, and I’m excited for a new generation to experience his artistry.”

At the heart of the project is a 30-minute immersive film directed by Meji Alabi, who’s known for his work on Beyoncé’s Black Is King. The film brings Victory to life with striking visuals and narrative depth.

For the project’s aesthetic, Slick Rick partnered with photographer Jonathan Mannion and creative storytellers Equator Studios. JAY-Z’s longtime engineer Young Guru handled the mixing, while the album’s artwork and rollout were developed with British agency PAQ and Rick’s Team Eye Patch.

Victory will make its world premiere on June 7 at the inaugural SXSW London at Shoreditch Town Hall, followed by a live conversation with Slick Rick, Elba and Alabi. Tickets are available now. The New York premiere takes place June 13 at the Tribeca Festival’s SVA 1 Theater, with a Q&A featuring Slick Rick.

Four years in the making, Victory was written and recorded between London and France, with visuals captured across the U.S., U.K. and Africa. The result is a cross-continental tribute to Rick’s heritage, blending profound lyrics, cinematic flair and boundary-pushing artistry. More than just an album, Victory is a celebration of resilience, creativity and the limitless power of imagination.

The Victory film will be available to stream globally on June 13 (platform details coming soon). The album will also be available to stream and purchase on all major platforms the same day.

Slick Rick’s album is one of seven Mass Appeal plans to release in the coming months as part of Legend Has It. Other projects include one from Nas and DJ Premier, Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, Mobb Deep, Big L and De La Soul.