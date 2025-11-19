Smokey Robinson Aroused By Male Car Washer, Who Claims Assault

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Smokey Robinson allegedly appeared aroused and in underwear and forced a male worker to touch his genitals.

Smokey Robinson allegedly appeared in nothing but underwear and visibly aroused before attempting to force a male employee’s hand onto his genitals, according to new claims filed in a growing sexual battery lawsuit against the Motown icon.

The male accuser, who says he worked at Smokey Robinson’s Chatsworth estate beginning in 2013, described a string of unwanted encounters that escalated over nearly a decade.

In court filings obtained by TMZ, the plaintiff claims Robinson routinely greeted him during early-morning shifts while wearing only undergarments and misbehaving.

The man alleges he witnessed Robinson touching himself multiple times, stating in the documents, “Smokey Robinson’s sexual arousal was vivid and unmistakable during these incidents.”

He also described the singer making lewd gestures and beckoning him toward rooms inside the house.

The most serious allegation centers on a 2022 incident when Robinson allegedly “grabbed the guy’s hand without consent and attempted to force it onto his e#### penis.”

The plaintiff says he repeatedly rebuffed the behavior, telling Robinson to “Put some clothes on.”

After that confrontation, the man says he was let go from his job.

Roughly a year later, Robinson’s wife, Frances Gladney Robinson, allegedly invited him back to work. Upon returning, the accuser claims the inappropriate behavior resumed immediately, prompting him to permanently leave the position.

The man says he ultimately quit “after learning of similar conduct toward other victims and out of concern for his own well-being.”

He cites emotional distress, humiliation and safety concerns as lasting effects of the alleged harassment.

The complaint is part of a broader legal action that now includes six accusers, four women and two men, who allege sexual misconduct by the 84-year-old singer.

A fifth woman recently moved to join the suit, claiming Robinson grabbed her hand and tried to force contact with his genitals more than ten times while she worked as a housekeeper.

Robinson’s lawyer, Christopher Frost, pushed back on the new claims, calling them part of a coordinated smear campaign.

“These plaintiffs are part of the same group of people who have conspired together against the Robinsons and are layering out their claims for maximum adverse publicity,” Frost said. “We have already explained in the Robinsons’ lawsuit against this group for defamation, civil conspiracy and elder abuse that, all along, this has been an organized, avaricious campaign to extract money from an 85-year-old legend. This group of people, who hide behind anonymity, and their attorneys seek global publicity while making the ugliest of false allegations.”

Robinson, a Detroit native and one of the architects of the Motown sound, rose to fame as the frontman of The Miracles and a prolific songwriter for artists like The Temptations and Mary Wells.

He has penned more than 4,000 songs and earned a Grammy Living Legend Award and a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.