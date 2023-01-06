‘SNL’ Announces Lil Baby As Musical Guest

Quality Control Music recording artist Lil Baby will appear on Saturday Night Live later this month.
SNL announced Lil Baby as a musical guest for the January 28th episode of the show. Creed III actor/director Michael B. Jordan will be the celebrity host that night.
Lil Baby released the It’s Only Me album in October 2022. The QC-backed project includes contributions by Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Future, Jeremih, Pooh Shiesty, and more.
It’s Only Me debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It became Baby’s third Number One of his career. He also topped the rankings with My Turn and The Voice of the Heroes.
In addition to Lil Baby’s upcoming SNL performance, season 48 of the sketch comedy program previously featured Kendrick Lamar, Willow, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Steve Lacy, Black Star, SZA, and Lizzo.
Lil Baby performed “Russian Roulette” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October. The Atlanta-raised rap star hit the American Music Awards stage in November as well.
Last year also saw Baby partner with Budweiser and the English band Tears for Fears for “The World Is Yours To Take” single. FIFA World Cup 2022 used that collaboration as the sporting event’s official anthem.