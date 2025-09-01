Snoop Dogg Apologizes After Offending LBGTQ Community Over “Lightyear” Kiss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg addressed criticism after his comments about a same-sex kiss in Lightyear drew backlash from LGBTQ advocates.

Snoop Dogg has apologized for comments he made about a same-sex kiss in Pixar’s Lightyear, which led to backlash from LGBTQ advocates and social media users.

“I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons all my gay friends no what’s up they been calling me with love my bad for not knowing the answers for a 6 yr old teach me how to learn I’m not perfect,” he wrote.

The Hip-Hop veteran shared on the It’s Giving podcast that he felt unprepared to explain a scene involving two women raising a child to his grandson. He recalled being caught off guard during the family outing to see the 2022 animated film.

“Papa Snoop? How’d she have a baby with a woman? She a woman!” his grandson asked, according to Snoop. Snoop responded, “Aww s###, I didn’t come here for this s###. I just came to watch the g###### movie.”

Snoop Dogg admitted the moment left him uneasy, saying, “I’m scared to go to the movies now. Y’all throwing me in the middle of s### that I don’t have an answer for. These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to have questions. I don’t have the answers.”

The comments quickly drew criticism online, with some accusing the OG rapper of promoting harmful views and others calling for his removal from the upcoming Australian Football League (AFL) Grand Final performance.

LGBTQ supporters expressed disappointment, pointing to Snoop’s past appearance on The L Word as contradictory. Others argued he was reinforcing outdated perspectives by questioning the inclusion of LGBTQ storylines in children’s media.

Disney and progressive writers also weighed in, with some accusing him of “slamming gay stories in movies” and aligning with conservative narratives.

The apology came after days of online scrutiny and calls for accountability.