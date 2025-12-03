Snoop Dogg Barks On Daz Dillinger Over Death Row Drama

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg’s fallout with Daz Dillinger over Death Row Records has reignited old wounds as the cousins clash over music.

Snoop Dogg and Daz Dillinger are locked in a bitter public fallout over Death Row Records, with accusations flying over ownership rights, royalties and betrayal between longtime collaborators and family.

The dispute started after Daz claimed Snoop removed him from the Death Row roster while keeping Tha Dogg Pound signed, allegedly because Daz refused to sign over his publishing rights.

In a profanity-laced video, Snoop responded directly to his cousin.

“I see you ain’t got s### to do, but hate on me, huh? In a minute, I’ma f### you up. You ain’t got s### to do, but hate on me, huh? In a minute, I’ma f### you up, cuz. On some real s###. Not physically, but business-wise. Cuz you broke as a m########### right now, so I’ma f### you up in a minute, cuz. Leave me alone. Leave me the f### alone,” Snoop said.

Daz fired back on social media, accusing Snoop of forging paperwork to take control of his Death Row-era material without paying proper royalties.

“HE MAD NOW…NOW HE WANNA F## ME UP BIZNIZ WISE BY TRYNNA STEAL EVERYTHING I OWN THAT WAS ON DEATHROW BY FORGED SIGNITURE & NOT PAYING ROYALTIES SINCE HE HAD THE LABEL USING OUR ROYALTIES TO PAY HIS STAFF THEY MAKIN MORE THEN THE ARTIST,” Daz wrote. “I SUED SUGE BACK IN THE DAY SHOULD I DO THE SAME TO CUZ 💴ITS ALL IN MY NAME.”

The rift centers on control of music rights, with Daz saying he refused to give up his catalog because he already owns it and receives royalties directly. He views his publishing as both a retirement plan and a legacy he won’t surrender.

The tension boiled over into a diss track from Daz, who compared Snoop’s tactics to those of former Death Row boss Suge Knight. “We ain’t family no more,” Daz said, accusing Snoop of prioritizing business over loyalty.

Snoop acquired Death Row Records in February 2022 from MNRK Music Group, which is backed by investment firm Blackstone. The deal initially included the brand and trademarks, with the recordings catalog finalized in separate negotiations. Some titles, including those by Dr. Dre and Tupac, remain under separate control.

Under Snoop’s leadership, Death Row has relaunched with new partnerships and publishing deals, including an administration agreement with Reservoir Media.

Daz, however, remains independent and says he has no intention of handing over his rights. “U A THIEF U CANT STARVE ME OUT IM INDEPENDENT I RUN MY OWN SHIP ALWAYS HAVE 💋U LITTLE BBITCH,” he added.

The family feud, which dates back years, has resurfaced with new intensity. In 2013, Snoop told Noisey he had to cut off Daz, saying, “I taught you everything you know. I put you in the game. And you go against me?”

Daz confirmed in 2023 that the tension has never really been resolved.

“Me and Snoop been feuding for a little bit because the older cousin trying to punk the little cousin, but I’m not going for that s###,” he said.

Daz’s latest album, Retaliation, Revenge And Get Back 3, dropped in September, adding another layer to the ongoing dispute.



