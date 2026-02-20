Snoop Dogg Calls On Swansea City Fans To Pack Stadium For Historic First Visit To Wales

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg posted a video message urging Swansea City fans to attend his first stadium visit on February 24 against Preston North End.

Snoop Dogg delivered a personal message to Swansea City supporters ahead of his first visit to the Welsh club’s stadium next Tuesday. The Hip-Hop legend posted a video calling on the Jack Army to pack the stands for the Championship clash against Preston North End on February 24.

The Death Row Records founder became a minority owner of the Welsh soccer club in July 2025 alongside Croatian midfielder Luka Modric and television personality Martha Stewart. His upcoming appearance marks a significant moment for the Championship side as they continue building their celebrity ownership group.

“Uh-oh. Tuesday, February 24. Swansea in Wales. That’s right. I’ll be at the game and I need to see you at the game too,” Snoop said in the social media video. “Let’s go Swansea. Represent one time. Your Dogg will be at the game. Spread the word.”

The Long Beach rapper’s investment in Swansea City marks his latest venture into professional sports ownership, following years of involvement in youth football coaching. His business empire continues expanding with strategic investments across entertainment and athletics.

Swansea manager Vitor Matos expressed excitement about the rapper’s visit while maintaining focus on securing three points against Preston North End. The Portuguese coach acknowledged the high-profile nature of Snoop’s attendance but emphasized his team’s preparation remains unchanged for the midweek fixture.

“I think every time an owner of the club comes, it’s always good. He is of course high profile, everyone is really excited,” Matos told reporters. “But yeah, most important for me is to focus on the game and to focus the team on the game.”

Snoop’s investment strategy aligns with his stated goal of transforming Swansea into a global brand while pursuing promotion to the Premier League.

The rapper has spoken about leveraging his international profile to expand the club’s reach beyond traditional soccer markets.

The Championship club currently competes in England’s second tier after relegation from the Premier League several seasons ago. Snoop’s involvement has generated renewed optimism among supporters who hope celebrity ownership can provide the resources needed for sustained success.

Swansea City officials confirmed ticket availability remains for the Preston North End fixture scheduled for a 7:45 P.M. kickoff at the Swansea.com Stadium.