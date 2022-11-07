Snoop Dogg Denies Smoking Over 450,000 Blunts And Disses His “Professional Blunt Roller”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg lit up his “professional blunt roller” for claiming he smokes 150 blunts every day. Check out what he had to say!

Snoop Dogg denied a claim that he smokes the equivalent of 75-150 blunts every day.

The “Gin and Juice” rapper shared a post reporting he smokes “roughly 75-150 joints a day” on his Instagram.

The post referenced Renegade Piranha, who identifies herself as Snoop’s “professional blunt roller.” During an appearance on “The Kyle and Jackie-O Show,” Renegade said the rapper smokes half a pound of weed every day, and that she had twisted 450,000 blunts since taking the job in 2016.

Snoop captioned the screenshot, “The b#### is conning you man.” He posted a video to the platform showing the amount of weed he smokes in a day.

The video features ten half-used joints lying on a table.

“B#### said I smoke… b####, this is all in a day’s work. Stop lying,” Snoop can be heard saying in the video. “F### I’m a smoke all that weed in one day. What am I, a f###### machine?”

He continued, “B####, this is the roaches. See… roaches.”

In 2013, Snoop wrote on Twitter that he smokes 81 blunts in a day.

During a 2019 appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” he confirmed that he has a “professional blunt roller,” saying, “That’s his J-O-B – his occupation… On his resume, it says, ‘What do you do? I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R, Professional Blunt Roller.'”

In June, the rapper responded to a tweet from UberFacts saying his PBR had been given a raise due to inflation.