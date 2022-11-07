Snoop Dogg Denies Smoking Over 450,000 Blunts And Disses His “Professional Blunt Roller”

Snoop Dogg denied a claim that he smokes the equivalent of 75-150 blunts every day.
The “Gin and Juice” rapper shared a post reporting he smokes “roughly 75-150 joints a day” on his Instagram.
The post referenced Renegade Piranha, who identifies herself as Snoop’s “professional blunt roller.” During an appearance on “The Kyle and Jackie-O Show,” Renegade said the rapper smokes half a pound of weed every day, and that she had twisted 450,000 blunts since taking the job in 2016.
Snoop captioned the screenshot, “The b#### is conning you man.” He posted a video to the platform showing the amount of weed he smokes in a day.
The video features ten half-used joints lying on a table.
“B#### said I smoke… b####, this is all in a day’s work. Stop lying,” Snoop can be heard saying in the video. “F### I’m a smoke all that weed in one day. What am I, a f###### machine?”
He continued, “B####, this is the roaches. See… roaches.”
In 2013, Snoop wrote on Twitter that he smokes 81 blunts in a day.
During a 2019 appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” he confirmed that he has a “professional blunt roller,” saying, “That’s his J-O-B – his occupation… On his resume, it says, ‘What do you do? I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R, Professional Blunt Roller.'”
In June, the rapper responded to a tweet from UberFacts saying his PBR had been given a raise due to inflation.