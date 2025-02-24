Snoop Dogg & Hollywood Collide On Ice For Wildfire Fundraiser

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg trades beats for hockey boards as he steps into the role of coach for a star-studded Los Angeles wildfire relief game.

Snoop Dogg will take center ice on Sunday (February 23), coaching in a star-studded benefit game to raise money for Los Angeles wildfire recovery.

The legendary rapper and longtime hockey enthusiast will serve as one of the celebrity coaches for Skate For LA Strong: A Celebration to Support the Fire Recovery Efforts in Los Angeles, taking place at Crypto.com Arena.

The charity showdown, organized by the LA Kings, will feature Hollywood favorites, including Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn, Danny DeVito and Cobie Smulders, taking on coaching duties while Justin Bieber, Steve Carell and Ross Lynch hit the ice to compete.

The event will bring together a mix of celebrities, professional hockey players and first responders for a single-elimination tournament to support victims of the devastating wildfires that ravaged the region.

This isn’t Snoop Dogg’s first foray into the hockey world.

The rapper, who grew up in Long Beach, has maintained deep ties to Los Angeles sports and has been one of the NHL’s most vocal celebrity ambassadors.

Over the years, he’s donned LA Kings gear, narrated hockey tutorials, and even provided commentary during NHL games, bringing his signature charisma and love of the sport to a broader audience.

His passion for LA extends beyond music and entertainment—he’s constantly giving back to the city that raised him, whether through youth sports initiatives or major charity events like this one.

Musical performances from Kaskade, Jordan Davis and Lauren Spencer-Smith will add to the evening’s atmosphere, blending star power and entertainment with a strong philanthropic mission.

The lineup isn’t just about drawing a crowd; it’s about mobilizing support for frontline workers and communities still reeling from disaster.

Hockey pros like Jeremy Roenick, Rob Blake and Mark Messier will also suit up alongside athletes from other sports for the fundraiser.

Justin Bieber, an avid hockey player himself, will make another return to the rink after serving as a team captain during the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.

Proceeds will benefit the Red Cross, the LA Fire Foundation, the Cal Fire Foundation and the Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund, ensuring that funds go directly to those on the ground battling the aftermath of the wildfires.