Snoop Dogg Spam Call Gets Company In Lawsuit With Possibility Of Class Action

Snoop Dogg’s voice was used for a spam call, which tried to convince consumers to seek out tax credit refunds tied to COVID-19 relief.

A woman accused a financial company of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act with Snoop Dogg-voiced spam calls. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Qiana Martin sued Bottom Line Concepts for making unsolicited, prerecorded telemarketing calls without consent.

The calls pitched Employee Retention Credit refunds as an easy source of money for consumers. Martin’s lawyers proposed a potential class action lawsuit, citing examples of other consumers who received the spam calls.

Martin said Bottom Line Concepts most recently called her on August 30. A Snoop Dogg-voiced message was left on her voicemail.

“You might be sitting on a refund that’s rightfully yours,” the message touted. “But check this out I got a hookup for you. It’s called ERCENROLL.COM and they got the game on lock. Now here’s the kicker. These folks at ERCENROLL.COM, they got connections like no other. They can have them funds in your hands quicker than you can roll up your favorite–well, you know what I mean. We’re talking just a couple weeks and boom, you got that cash flowing back where it belongs.”

It continued, “So, if you’re a business owner who’s been through the thick of it, don’t miss out on this golden opportunity. Slide on over to ERCENROLL.COM. Let them know Snoop Dogg sent you and watch the magic happen. It’s all about getting what’s yours, baby. ERCENROLL.COM. They’re the real deal and they got that fast-track hook up y’all. Snoop Dogg stamp of approval, baby. Peace out.”

Martin’s legal team claimed she suffered “concrete harm” dealing with the unsolicited calls. They sought damages for invasion of privacy and nuisance. Attorneys said Martin is entitled to a minimum of $500 for each call. They argued for $1,500 per call if Bottom Line Concepts’ actions were “knowing or willful.”

Lawyers said other consumers were entitled to the same amount of damages if the case became a class action lawsuit. Martin also sought an award for attorneys’ fees and costs.

Listen to a snippet of the Snoop Dogg-voiced spam call below.