Snoop Dogg Admits He Throws Cash At His Wife’s Male Revue Nights

Snoop Dogg endorsed his wife’s strip club and male revue nights with full enthusiasm during a recent podcast appearance, revealing he’s not only on board but also a regular who likes to “throw money in the air.”

The Hip-Hop icon, 53, opened up on the It’s Giving… podcast about how his wife of more than two decades, Shante Broadus, made a surprising business move that he chose to embrace rather than question.

“Maybe two years ago, my wife decided to buy a strip club and have a male exotic night,” he said. “Frequently!”

Instead of reacting with jealousy or disapproval, the Long Beach native leaned into the moment with his signature laid-back style.

“So what do I do? Do I say, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ Mm-mm!” he said. “I support. I show up. I throw money in the air. You understand what I’m saying? I support!”

Snoop credited Shante’s unwavering support throughout his career as the reason he had no hesitation backing her latest venture.

“Because she supported me when I was going through something that I wanted to get off, that I felt like was fun and was fly,” he said.

He added that her club has become a place where people can unwind and enjoy themselves.

“So, this is something that she enjoys. She enjoys having the women and the men there, so people come to her club and they enjoy themselves, they get to have a good time, and it’s her world.”

The couple, who married in 1997, have weathered the highs and lows of fame and business together. Shante’s entry into the adult nightlife scene marks another chapter in their unconventional but enduring partnership.