Snoop Dogg’s Dr. Bombay Ice Cream Opens Venice Beach Storefront With Lil Baby As Investor

Snoop Dogg’s Dr. Bombay ice cream brand opened its first Venice Beach storefront, expanding his growing business empire.

Snoop Dogg brought his ice cream empire to Venice Beach on April 19, 2026, when Dr. Bombay opened its first physical storefront on the iconic boardwalk.

The grand opening at noon marked a major milestone for the brand he owns with his son Cordell, which now counts Lil Baby as an investor and co-founder.

The launch is transforming what started as a digital venture into a brick-and-mortar destination that would operate through October.

The shop sits right next to Marathon Burger, positioned perfectly to capture the steady flow of beachgoers looking for something cold and sweet.

Dr. Bombay had already built serious momentum before the Venice location launched.

The brand’s signature flavors like Baked Blueberry Muffin and Peanut Butter varieties had gained traction in retail chains, but having a dedicated space where customers could experience the full Dr. Bombay aesthetic changed everything.

The store billed itself as “a Snoop Dogg store,” leaning hard into the rapper’s brand and his reputation as a lifestyle entrepreneur who understood how to connect with his audience.

According to KTLA, the opening drew significant attention from both locals and tourists.

What made this moment particularly interesting was the timing relative to Snoop’s expanding business portfolio.

While Dr. Bombay was celebrating its Venice Beach debut, Snoop was simultaneously preparing to launch S.W.E.D. (Smoke Weed Every Day) Long Beach on May 9, his second cannabis dispensary and his first major business move back in his hometown.

The contrast between his ice cream and cannabis ventures showed how diversified his entrepreneurial reach had become, spanning everything from Death Row Records to Dogg Lbs to Dogg Woods.

But Dr. Bombay’s success hadn’t come without complications.

Bosslady Foods, the company behind the brand, had taken Edible Arrangements to federal court over trademark rights to the word “Swizzle,” specifically regarding the Tropical Sherbet Swizzle flavor.

The lawsuit claimed Edible had falsely told the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that no one else had the right to use the mark, despite having no legitimate claim to it.