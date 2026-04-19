Stephen A. Smith Laughs Off WrestleMania 42 Boos

Stephen A. Smith was booed by thousands of wrestling fans at WrestleMania 42, but his reaction proves he couldn’t care less.

Stephen A. Smith showed up to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas this weekend and the crowd let him know exactly how they felt about his presence.

The ESPN personality was sitting courtside at Allegiant Stadium for the opening night of wrestling’s biggest annual spectacle, and when the cameras panned to him during the broadcast, the boos came down hard.

Unlike other celebrities in attendance, such as NFL player George Kittle and NBA star Tyrese Haliburton, who received applause, Smith got the full heel treatment from thousands of wrestling fans.

But here’s the thing. Smith didn’t flinch. He leaned back in his seat, stretched his arms out wide, closed his eyes, and just soaked in the negativity like it was a standing ovation.

When he opened his eyes and looked back at the camera, he was laughing.

The man fully embraced the villain role. Smith’s reaction showed he wasn’t bothered by the crowd’s reaction one bit.

Smith’s been making headlines lately for all kinds of reasons.

He signed a massive deal with ESPN, rumored to be worth around $20 million annually, and nixed a potential presidential run for months because it would ruin his lucrative career.

“I don’t think I’m running either because I gotta give up my money,” Smith told Sean Hannity. “I ain’t giving up my money, Sean. I can tell you right now, let me put the presidential aspirations to bed. If I have to give up my money, it’s not happening.”

WrestleMania 42 marks the first time ESPN has broadcast the event, a massive deal for both the company and WWE.

The first night aired on ESPN2, with the biggest matches streaming on ESPN+.

Smith was in Vegas because of his ESPN connection and the historic nature of the broadcast partnership.

The wrestling community’s reaction to him being there was mixed, but his response to the boos proved he’s got thicker skin than most people give him credit for.