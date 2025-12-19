Stevie Wonder Scraps Holiday Benefit Shows In L.A. Due To Time Crunch

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Stevie Wonder canceled his December benefit concerts in Los Angeles, citing limited prep time, but pledged a generous donation.

Stevie Wonder pulled the plug on his planned four-night House Full of Toys concert series in Los Angeles after realizing there simply wasn’t enough time to pull it off.

The Grammy-winning icon had hoped to expand his long-running holiday charity event into a multi-night celebration at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood. The shows were scheduled for December 18 through 21 and were intended to mark the 26th year of his annual fundraiser, which supports children, families in need, and people with disabilities.

But in a message aired on his Los Angeles radio station KJLH, Wonder explained why the ambitious plan had to be shelved.

“A week and a half ago, I came up with the idea of doing four nights at the Fonda Theatre to raise money for House Full of Toys. Big idea. Little time,” he said. “So because of that little time, I’ve decided to cancel all four shows.”

Despite the cancellation, the 75-year-old music legend pledged to continue supporting the cause financially.

“Yet still, I will this year put my money where my heart is by giving a substantial donation for the children for House Full of Toys,” he said. “And next year, we will again do House Full of Toys with the big idea and enough time to put it together.”

The annual benefit, organized through Wonder’s nonprofit, We Are You Foundation, typically asks attendees to bring an “unwrapped toy or unwrapped gift of joy” as part of admission.

Over the years, the event has featured surprise performances from artists like Lionel Richie, Queen Latifah, Anderson .Paak and Jon Batiste.

Ticket holders will receive refund information via email, organizers said. Wonder’s statement aired the week of November 27, less than a month before the concerts were scheduled to begin.