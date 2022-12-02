Styles P Postpones His Album Due To Hovain’s Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Styles P said he needed time to “pull [his] brain together” after his manager Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton passed away on November 25.

Styles P decided to delay his new album A Calm Wolf / Penultimate, which was scheduled to drop on December 9.

The Lox member didn’t feel comfortable moving forward with the album’s release following the death of his manager Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton. Styles P announced the project’s postponement in an Instagram post on Friday (December 2).

“The album A Calm Wolf / Penultimate is postponed from Dec 9,” he wrote. “@Hovain was the one that would handle all I had to do. Miss him dearly for multiple [reasons], but I have to pull my brain together.”

He added, “In the meantime I did drop a music NFT @farmarcyfantoms you can buy it with a credit card. Get familiar with Web 3.”

Styles P asked fans to bear with him because he doesn’t “like dealing with the industry.” But he vowed to “figure it out” for the eventual release of his album.

Hovain passed away at his home on November 25. His cause of death wasn’t disclosed.

Just a few days before his death, Hovain was promoting Styles P’s work on Twitter.

“New @stylesp Album next month !” Hovain wrote on November 23.

The album will be Styles P’s first solo project since 2021’s Ghosting.