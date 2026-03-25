Suge Knight Memoir “Your Pain Is My Joy’ Addresses Beef, Diddy & More

Suge Knight is dropping his memoir from prison and it’s going to be absolutely unfiltered about everything that went down in hip-hop’s most chaotic era.

The 352-page book titled “Your Pain Is My Joy” hits shelves on August 4, 2026, published by Simon & Schuster’s Gallery Books imprint, and Knight’s been writing this thing while serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter.

Knight co-founded Death Row Records with Dr. Dre back in 1991, and together they built the most dominant rap label of the mid-90s with a roster that included titans like Tupac, Snoop Dogg, and countless other West Coast legends.

The memoir promises readers a “thrilling ride” through the Golden Age of Rap and the streets of Compton, with Knight telling his side of stories that have been twisted and debated for three decades.

He’s described as the most feared man in hip-hop, known for his towering build, his ties to the Compton Bloods gang, and a well-documented history of violent encounters that shaped the entire industry.

The book covers everything from his legendary encounter with Vanilla Ice to his blow-out brawls with P. Diddy and the night he and Tupac got shot in Las Vegas, with Knight finally giving his perspective as a passenger in that 1996 drive-by shooting.

Death Row Records shaped West Coast rap in ways that still echo today, and Knight’s memoir is positioned to reveal details about the label’s rise and fall that haven’t been publicly addressed before.

Knight’s been a central and polarizing figure and this memoir represents his first opportunity to tell his story directly to the world without filters or apologies.

The synopsis states he “pulls no punches, asks for no forgiveness, and explains exactly how he battled his way to the top,” which means readers should expect raw honesty about his business practices, his relationships with major artists, and his role in some of hip-hop’s most controversial moments.

Knight wrote the entire manuscript while incarcerated, making this one of the most anticipated hip-hop memoirs in recent memory.

The audiobook version is also being released simultaneously, narrated by a professional voice actor, giving fans multiple ways to experience Knight’s perspective on decades of industry drama and personal struggle.

Pre-orders are already live through major retailers.