Sukihana Rolled Through LAX In Wheelchair After Wild Birthday Night

Sukihana made headlines at LAX after revealing a jaw-dropping reason for needing a wheelchair following her birthday celebration.

Sukihana caused a stir at Los Angeles International Airport when she was seen being wheeled through the terminal after her birthday celebration, offering a blunt and graphic explanation for her condition.

The 32-year-old Love & Hip Hop: Miami star didn’t hesitate when asked why she needed assistance getting around the airport.

“I got f##### so hard last night. I’m not gonna lie, I got some good birthday dick so I can’t walk or nothing,” she told TMZ at LAX, delivering the quote with the same boldness that’s defined her public persona.

Suki, a Delaware native, is known for her unfiltered approach and sexually empowered image and has built a career on pushing boundaries in both music and reality television.

Before her headline-making airport moment, Sukihana commemorated her birthday by honoring her late grandmother. She shared that she asked for martial arts gear, including swords and nunchucks, as birthday gifts.

“I was happy about that,” she said, explaining the connection to her grandmother, who practiced martial arts.

Sukihana blew up after appearing in Cardi B’s “WAP” music video, which helped catapult her into the spotlight. She joined Love & Hip Hop: Miami in its third season and later released her debut project, Wolf P####.

She’s also appeared on the Zeus Network’s Baddies series and remains active in VH1 programming, continuing to grow her following through both music and television.