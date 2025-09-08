Summer Walker Hits VMAs With Her “Older White Daddy” & Fans Go Nuts

Summer Walker rolled into the 2025 MTV VMAs in NYC with a new man on her arm and had everybody doing double takes. The mystery man was older and white.
Social media blew up the moment they hit the red carpet, and folks haven’t stopped talking since.
The R&B singer didn’t shy away from the PDA either. Cameras caught her feeding him cotton candy and planting kisses on him like they were in their own rom-com.
Nobody’s confirmed who this silver-haired mystery man is yet, but the internet already gave him a nickname: “older white daddy.”
“Summer Walker got her a white sugar daddy I know that’s right and he looks happy to be with her,” one user said, while another commented: “Wait is this summer walker? Who is this grandpa I missed a chapter.”
The couple looked chill and affectionate the entire night as they held hands amd mugged for the camera.
This marks the first time Summer Walker has popped out publicly with a new boo since she split from rapper Rico Recklezz earlier this year.
That breakup had the streets talking, but this new relationship is already stealing the spotlight. People online are already digging for receipts on the guy. Is he rich? Is he famous? Is he either?
Nobody knows yet, but that hasn’t stopped the gossip.