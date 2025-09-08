Summer Walker Hits VMAs With Her “Older White Daddy” & Fans Go Nuts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Summer Walker pulled up to the MTV VMAs with an older white man and the internet immediately exploded with wild theories and sugar daddy jokes.

Summer Walker rolled into the 2025 MTV VMAs in NYC with a new man on her arm and had everybody doing double takes. The mystery man was older and white.

Social media blew up the moment they hit the red carpet, and folks haven’t stopped talking since.

The R&B singer didn’t shy away from the PDA either. Cameras caught her feeding him cotton candy and planting kisses on him like they were in their own rom-com.

Nobody’s confirmed who this silver-haired mystery man is yet, but the internet already gave him a nickname: “older white daddy.”

“Summer Walker got her a white sugar daddy I know that’s right and he looks happy to be with her,” one user said, while another commented: “Wait is this summer walker? Who is this grandpa I missed a chapter.”

The couple looked chill and affectionate the entire night as they held hands amd mugged for the camera.

This marks the first time Summer Walker has popped out publicly with a new boo since she split from rapper Rico Recklezz earlier this year.

That breakup had the streets talking, but this new relationship is already stealing the spotlight. People online are already digging for receipts on the guy. Is he rich? Is he famous? Is he either?

Nobody knows yet, but that hasn’t stopped the gossip.

im tryna be like summer walker at the vmas — miracle ꫂ ၴႅၴ findom (@impuremiracle) September 8, 2025

summer walker went and got her a sugar daddy , i heard ts boo!🤣🤏🏾🤏🏾 — richoffhair🫧💸 (@1_KiaKiaa) September 8, 2025

Summer walker got herself a sugar daddy, I love this💗😪 — @HoustonDoc (@MbeweChimwemwe) September 8, 2025

wait summer walker got a sugar daddy? — Jaime 🇨🇩🇵🇸 (@Jaysaking0) September 8, 2025

Summer Walker got a new man again but this time he YT ? — Chaos King 😈🔥 (@savagedykeback) September 8, 2025

who is that man summer walker is with… — justin (@jusdaydreamin) September 8, 2025

Who is this that summer walker is dating? 😭😭 aries women kill me — Junie (@juniexjunie) September 8, 2025

Summer Walker got her a white sugar daddy I know that’s right and he looks happy to be with her 🫰🏽🤏🏽 — Ash ⭐️ (@1andonly_ash1) September 8, 2025