Swizz Beatz Makes His Dream Of Roller Rink In Saudi Arabia Come True

Swizz Beatz opened a pop-up skating rink in Saudi Arabia.
The veteran producer launched Al-‘Ula on Wheels, which is described as an immersive sound skating experience. Swizz Beatz curated the pop-up to offer three weekends of skating and music in the city of Al-‘Ula.
“If you know me, you know I love roller skating,” Swizz Beatz told Page Six. “There is no other feeling quite like the energy of a skating rink. Bringing the first immersive roller skating experience to Al-‘Ula is an incredible honor.”
Al-‘Ula on Wheels attendees get to skate on an open-air rink with an international DJ headlining each weekend.
“To merge … roller skating and local culture… at this ancient, and almost mythical location is really special,” Swizz Beatz said.
He added, “Al-‘Ula on Wheels is the ultimate expression of feel-good nostalgia. To bring the world’s freshest music and all-star talent to an open-air skate rink in the ancient city is a dream come true.”
Swizz Beatz’s Al-‘Ula On Wheel will be open until October 22. The Grammy winner created the pop-up with his Good Intentions creative agency, which he founded in Saudi Arabia in 2021.
The skating rink experience is part of the 2022 Al-‘Ula Wellness Festival.