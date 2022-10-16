Swizz Beatz Makes His Dream Of Roller Rink In Saudi Arabia Come True

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Swizz Beatz and his Good Intentions creative agency unveiled the Al-‘Ula on Wheels roller skating experience in Saudi Arabia.

Swizz Beatz opened a pop-up skating rink in Saudi Arabia.

The veteran producer launched Al-‘Ula on Wheels, which is described as an immersive sound skating experience. Swizz Beatz curated the pop-up to offer three weekends of skating and music in the city of Al-‘Ula.

“If you know me, you know I love roller skating,” Swizz Beatz told Page Six. “There is no other feeling quite like the energy of a skating rink. Bringing the first immersive roller skating experience to Al-‘Ula is an incredible honor.”

Al-‘Ula on Wheels attendees get to skate on an open-air rink with an international DJ headlining each weekend.

“To merge … roller skating and local culture… at this ancient, and almost mythical location is really special,” Swizz Beatz said.

He added, “Al-‘Ula on Wheels is the ultimate expression of feel-good nostalgia. To bring the world’s freshest music and all-star talent to an open-air skate rink in the ancient city is a dream come true.”

Swizz Beatz’s Al-‘Ula On Wheel will be open until October 22. The Grammy winner created the pop-up with his Good Intentions creative agency, which he founded in Saudi Arabia in 2021.

The skating rink experience is part of the 2022 Al-‘Ula Wellness Festival.