SZA celebrated her double win at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas by channeling Kim Kardashian’s infamous “Break the Internet” pose—complete with a champagne bottle perched on her lower back.

The “Saturn” singer posted a carousel of photos from the Monday (May 27) ceremony, but one cheeky image stole the spotlight.

In the photo, SZA beams while balancing a bottle of bubbly on her backside, a playful nod to Kardashian’s 2014 Paper magazine cover that once drove nearly 1% of all U.S. web traffic in a single day.

The homage didn’t go unnoticed. Kardashian’s original pose, shot by Jean-Paul Goude, featured her pouring champagne into a coupe glass resting on her bare bottom. The viral image was inspired by Goude’s 1976 photo “Carolina Beaumont, New York.”

SZA’s version skipped the glass but kept the spirit, adding her own flair to the moment.

Alongside the champagne snap, she shared photos with Shaboozey and her parents, capturing the joy of the night.

SZA Scoops Two AMA Wins & Gives Kai Cenat His Flowers

The 2025 AMAs, hosted at Fontainebleau Las Vegas by Jennifer Lopez, saw SZA take home two major trophies: Favorite R&B Song for “Saturn” and Favorite Female R&B Artist.

While accepting Favorite R&B Song, she said, “Thank you for choosing the song. I’m so grateful for everyone that worked on this song, just for the energy that was cultivated just creating the song, it was so easy and I’m just grateful.”

When accepting Favorite Female R&B Artist, she gave a shoutout to Kai Cenat, who presented her with the award. “Thank you so much. Tell them about Streaming University, congrats to Kai, thank you so much. Yes, I’m so proud of you. I’m sorry, sorry, I be happy for my friends, okay.”

SZA shouted out Kai Cenat and his event “Streamer University” while accepting her award at the AMA’s! 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/TaTGl0JFPB — Kai Mafia Updates🗽💫 (@Kaimafiaupdates) May 27, 2025

SZA also acknowledged the people who voted, saying, “this is like our first time like entering, fan won award, so like thank you for mobbing for us. I love you so much, just as much as you love me, probably more; you have no idea. Thank you, God bless y’all.”