SZA Appears To Mend Fences With Punch As She Scolds “Entitled” & “Disrespectful” Fans

It appears as though TDE’s top dawg SZA and the label’s president, Punch, have restored their relationship.

On Thursday (January 16), the “30 For 30” vocalist didn’t hold back while taking a moment to chastise her fans over their entitled and disrespectful behavior in a string of tweets.

Based on her message, it would seem as though the root of SZA’s frustrations with her fanbase lie in their rabid infatuation with the arrival of the additional songs she promised them would be added to her SOS Deluxe: LANA project.

Long story short, clamoring fans have led her to the conclusion that she’ll need to take a step back, and once again relinquish power to Punch.

“I used to think sharing snippets, personal info + music tea would build connection but it actually just made ppl entitled ungrateful and disrespectful,” SZA wrote. “It’s time to restore the boundary be blessed.”

SZA added in the same thread, “No more explanations / updates. No back n forth . All further questions hit punch. Thanks”

In yet another tweet, which Punch himself quoted with a peering eyeball emoji, SZA concluded, “Punch was right.”

SZA’s latest rant follows a melodramatic social media tirade last December during which SZA addressed the split with Punch on social media following speculation fueled when he updated his bio to remove SZA. She also claimed Punch “stepped away abruptly,” making the album release “tricky.”

“To be clear, I love Punch deeply!” she wrote on Instagram. “NO ONE should be attacking him or being cruel on my behalf,” SZA wrote. “Sometimes people grow apart, and that’s okay. Nothing to celebrate. The end of an era. I wish him the best, whatever his choices may be.”

SZA’s latest Twitter activity wasn’t solely rooted in gripping, however. And another separate tweet she remarked on her appearance on Mac Miller’s experimental, posthumous album Ballonerism. In addition to celebrating her love for the late Pittsburgh lyricist, SZA also expressed her gratitude for crossing pass with Mac early on in her career.

“I love my friend I miss my friend,” she wrote. “Grateful he saw something in me before most and treated me w love from day 1 . Wish he could see how right ab everything he truly was . Please go stream Balloonerism RIGHT NOW.”