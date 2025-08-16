SZA Bosses Up With Vans As New Artistic Director

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

SZA took over Vans as Artistic Director and dropped a dreamy campaign built around her favorite kicks and creative vision.

SZA just locked in a major power move with Vans and she’s not just lending her face—she’s running the whole creative show now.

The “Kill Bill” singer scored the title of Artistic Director in a new multi-year collaboration with the skatewear giant and she’s already putting her stamp on everything from visuals to kicks.

The debut campaign, shot by Sophie Jones and styled by Alejandra Hernandez, centers around the Knu Skool—a chunky ’90s-inspired sneaker that SZA’s been rocking for a minute.

“In Vans, I feel free!” she said. “I’ve been wearing Knu Skools and other styles for years; they’ve always had an ethos I connect with. As Artistic Director, my mission is to show that joy, community, creativity, and fashion are all still intersectional. That humanity, culture, and connection are still the access points. I’ve learned that bravery and curiosity are the cures for uncertainty; it’s a lifestyle and Vans champions that spirit. They stand where I stand, and I’m honored to invite a whole bunch of people to stand Off the Wall with us.”

SZA’s new role means she’ll be hands-on in shaping future drops and campaigns with Vans.

She’s not just talking about it—she’s building the world she wants to see, and inviting others in too.