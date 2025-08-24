T-Hood Family Lawyers Up After Rapper’s Shooting Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T-Hood’s family hired attorneys and is demanding accountability after the rapper was shot four times in the back.

T-Hood was shot four times in the back during a domestic incident in Snellville, Georgia and now his family has hired legal counsel as they demand justice.

The 31-year-old rapper, born Tevin Hood, was found wounded inside a home on August 8 and later died at a local hospital, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Authorities are investigating the case as a possible self-defense shooting, but Hood’s relatives are pushing back.

In a statement issued through their attorneys, the family said, “Tevin Hood was a devoted father and a supportive co-parent. He was deeply involved in his daughter’s life, and to her, he was the very best dad. His loss leaves an unimaginable void.”

Police say the shooting followed a domestic altercation involving Hood and a woman identified as Kelsie Frost, who lived at the residence.

Kelsie is the daughter of Kirk and Rasheeda Frost, known from VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Their son, Ky Frost, 24, is the reported shooter.

Investigators say Ky arrived at the home after the initial physical confrontation and later separated himself from the scene before the shooting occurred.

A video allegedly showing Hood assaulting Kelsie surfaced online, adding another layer to the ongoing investigation. The family’s attorneys confirmed the autopsy revealed Hood was shot four times in the back.

“That fact is both deeply troubling and heartbreaking to his loved ones,” the statement read. “And, there was only one person left to tell their side of the story.”

The Frost family has not released detailed comments but is cooperating with law enforcement. Kelsie Frost has publicly denied any involvement in the shooting and addressed online speculation.

Despite the ongoing investigation, Hood’s family is clear about their intentions.

“There are still more facts to uncover, but what remains certain is that justice must be served for Tevin’s daughter—whether through criminal accountability, civil action, or both.”

The Gwinnett County Police Department continues to investigate, and as of August 23, no charges have been filed.