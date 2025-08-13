T-Hood’s Mother Calls Out Self-Defense Claim After Fatal Shooting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T-Hood’s mother rejected claims of self-defense after the rapper was shot during a domestic dispute at his Snellville home.

T-Hood was shot and killed during a domestic dispute at his Snellville home Tuesday (August 8), and police are now investigating whether the fatal encounter was a case of self-defense.

The 33-year-old Atlanta rapper was allegedly involved in an altercation with a woman at the residence earlier that evening, according to Gwinnett County authorities.

Officers said the woman suffered injuries during the incident. The person who fired the gun remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. A witness present during the shooting is also assisting police.

Law enforcement has not filed any charges as of now, but detectives are treating the case as a potential self-defense situation due to the nature of the domestic conflict and the woman’s injuries, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Son Of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Stars Named Prime Suspect In T-Hood Death

In a development drawing attention across Hip-Hop and reality TV circles, Ky Frost—the son of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Kirk Frost and Rasheeda Frost—has reportedly been identified as the primary suspect. T-Hood had been romantically linked to the couple’s daughter, Kelsie Frost, and the dispute is believed to have involved her. However, Kelsie has publicly denied any direct involvement in the shooting.

T-Hood’s mother took to social media to challenge the self-defense narrative and reject claims that the incident happened during a party.

“He was walking away and got 5 shots in his back,” she wrote. “People this is serious. We will not let this ride. I need everyone to post up. We will not be defeated. I know you’re watching telling me to keep fighting for you. I love you my celebrity. Justice for THood”

Police have confirmed that no one outside the home was involved, and the investigation remains active. Authorities are continuing to gather information and have not ruled out additional developments.

T-Hood was known in Atlanta’s underground Hip-Hop scene for songs like “Perculator,” “Big Booty” and “Ready 2 Go.”