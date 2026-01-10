Ted Nugent Calls Eminem An Idiot, But Loves Naked Rapper Yungblud

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ted Nugent just proved he has the weirdest taste after going off on Eminem while praising Yungblud for his recent naked yacht party in Sydney.

The Motor City Madman dropped a YouTube rant this week calling Eminem and Jack White “total idiots” for their political views, but somehow found time to celebrate Yungblud as “the real McCoy” before the British rocker stripped down to nothing on a boat.

“Eminem, the guy’s a total idiot,” Nugent said in his “Let’s Talk Music” video, blasting the Detroit rapper for opposing Donald Trump and supporting what he calls dangerous border policies.

But when it comes to Yungblud, Nugent suddenly became a fan of young rock rebellion.

“This guy’s the real McCoy,” Nugent gushed about Yungblud, comparing him to Chuck Berry and Little Richard. But Berry and Richard never went fully nude for the world to see.

Yungblud was spotted living his best life on the Sydney Harbour cruise, drink in hand, crew all around, and modesty completely optional, while Nugent cheered him on from afar.

Nugent went on to praise Yungblud’s collaboration with Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, saying it gives him hope that real rock and roll is alive and well, even if it involves towel-optional yacht parties.

Meanwhile, Eminem gets called an “idiot” for his music and politics, despite being one of the most successful rappers in history and actually keeping his clothes on during public appearances.

The 76-year-old guitarist has been a vocal Trump supporter for years, but his decision to praise a nearly naked British rocker while trashing a fully clothed American rapper shows his priorities might need some adjustment.