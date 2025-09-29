Terence Crawford Traffic Stop Sparks Internal Police Investigation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Terence Crawford was pulled from a vehicle at gunpoint by Omaha police just hours after a parade celebrating his historic boxing win, prompting an internal investigation.

The traffic stop unfolded early Sunday morning, shortly before 1:30 A.M., after officers reported observing a vehicle driving erratically. According to a statement from the Omaha Police Department, the driver was eventually identified as Crawford, who was cited for reckless driving.

A video of the incident, recorded from inside the vehicle, has since circulated on social media. The footage shows officers with guns drawn ordering four occupants out of the car.

One of those passengers was reportedly a member of Crawford’s security team, who was found carrying a legally owned firearm.

Police stated that all individuals in the vehicle were legally permitted to possess firearms. However, officers claimed they spotted a gun on the floorboard near the driver’s seat, which led to the high-alert response.

The traffic stop came just hours after thousands gathered in downtown Omaha to honor Crawford’s recent victory over Canelo Álvarez. With that win, Crawford became the first male boxer in the four-belt era to hold undisputed titles in three separate weight classes.

Omaha Mayor John Ewing and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer acknowledged the incident in a joint statement on Sunday, confirming that the department is launching an internal affairs investigation.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media regarding a traffic stop involving the newly crowned super middleweight boxing champ,” the statement read.

A spokesperson for the Omaha Police Department told ESPN the video was recorded by someone inside Crawford’s vehicle. The department has not released body camera footage or further details about the officers involved.

Crawford has not publicly commented on the incident as of Monday morning.