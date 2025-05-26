“The Boondocks” Could Return But Rodney Barnes Says Classic Faces Serious Challenges

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rodney Barnes, longtime writer of The Boondocks, says a revival is possible—but the current climate of cancel culture and hypersensitivity may not be ready for its bold satire.

Who remembers the good old days of The Boondocks?

Created by Aaron McGruder and originally debuting on Adult Swim in 2005, The Boondocks wasn’t just a cartoon—it was a revolution.

Bold, satirical and unflinchingly honest, the show tackled race, class, politics and pop culture with razor-sharp wit. For many, it remains one of the most intelligent and daring animated series in television history.

But could it ever come back?

Rodney Barnes, one of the key writers behind the series, recently sat down with AllHipHop at Fan Expo in Philadelphia to discuss the show’s legacy and whether there’s any real chance of a revival. While he didn’t outright shut down the idea, his insights point to a more complicated reality.

“Never say never,” Barnes told us. “But it’s a different time. When we were writing The Boondocks back in the early 2000s, social media wasn’t what it is now. These days, as soon as you offend someone, it’s all over X [formerly Twitter]. Corporations don’t like that.”

Barnes acknowledged the cultural shift around satire. In a climate of hyper-polarization, a show like The Boondocks, which thrived on provocation, may face challenges. Getting green-lit could be close to impossible and would likely struggle to sustain itself.

Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from hoping. In fact, a reboot of The Boondocks was announced in 2019 for HBO Max, with McGruder returning and Sony Pictures Animation backing the project. Two seasons were ordered, and anticipation soared. But after numerous delays and behind-the-scenes issues, the project reportedly stalled—and was quietly shelved by 2022.

Barnes didn’t mention that version directly, but his words make it clear: even if The Boondocks returned, it would need to evolve.

“There’s not a lot of satire now. People don’t always see that the joke is saying something bigger than what it’s literally saying,” Barnes said. “It’s just a different time.”

While that might sound like a soft “no,” it’s not the end of the road. With creators like Barnes and McGruder still active in the industry—and a fanbase that refuses to let go—The Boondocks could rise again in a new form, one more suited to today’s media ecosystem.

Until then, we’ll keep rewatching, reflecting and hoping that Riley, Huey and Granddad make a return worthy of their legendary legacy.